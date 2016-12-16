TABLE TENNIS: Grantham league leaders have remarkable record

In Division One of the Grantham Table Tennis League, leaders Cranmer A have now only lost nine individual matches out of 90 – a remarkable record.

Gary Pickering has gone 24 singles without defeat for the Cranmer A team.

Newark Wanderers A are in third place, but the top spot as yet is a long way from their grasp.

In Divison Two, BTL won their match in hand to go top of the table ahead of DVS Crowns. After Christmas, these two are expected to really do battle for the trophy.

Whilst the top teams are hard at it, the teams below are highly competitive also.

Last week, Chandlers F, a team of talented juniors, played some great stuff against Ancaster C, who could only raise a two-man team. The juniors won 6-4 but credit to Ancaster’s David Strawson and his grandad for scoring the four points.

Chandlers D also pushed DVS Crowns all the way to a 6-4 defeat. Crowns had a lot to thank Michael Bridges for, winning three out of three.