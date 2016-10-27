TABLE TENNIS: Grantham’s Leete enjoys successful GP weekend

Grantham College Table Tennis Academy and Cliffedale Chandlers player Matt Leete had a successful weekend at the Tipton Grand Prix in the West Midlands.

Matt claimed the Under-21 Men’s and Men’s Band 2 titles as well as the Player of the Weekend award, but it could have been so much sweeter had he been able to overcome Grantham College TTA coach Chris Dornan, who had already wrapped up the Men’s Band 1 title earlier in the weekend, in the Men’s Final.

It really was a case of the master showing the apprentice how it’s done, with the coach winning 3-0.

Matt’s weekend had started off with him cruising through the group stage of Band 2 without dropping a set, before seeing off Lawrence John 3-1 in the quarter-finals, Nathan Thomas 3-0 in the semi-finals and then John Taylor 3-0 in the final to seal his first title of the weekend.

Twenty-four hours later Matt was back in action in the Men’s Singles and progressed from a tough group. Dropping just two sets, he upset third seed Ismalia Akindaya in the quarter finals 3-1 and defeated Calum Morrison 3-1 in the semi to reach the final against his college coach Dornan, who relegated Matt to runners-up spot with a 3-0 defeat.

Matt’s weekend wasn’t finished there though and after claiming Player of the Weekend, he powered his way through his Under-21 Men’s group and blasted his way past two very good opponents in the quarter- and semi-finals to reach the final against Calum Morrison whom he had come up against and beaten earlier on Sunday in the Men’s Finals semi.

Again, Matt came out on top, winning 3-1 in the last final of the day to cap a fantastic weekend for himself, Grantham College Table Tennis Academy and Cliffedale Chandlers.

Grantham College TTA also had Joseph and Jacob Goss, Craig Allen, Andreas Dickman, Hannah Ward and Darcie Proud (DRET Charles Read Academy who have a sporting partnership with the college) competing at Tipton.

l Cliffedale Chandlers hold sessions on a Tuesday and Friday, 7-9pm, and on Saturdays 12-4pm. All ages and abilities welcome and equipment is provided. First session is free. Find out more on the club’s Facebook page.