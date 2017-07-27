TABLE TENNIS: Grantham’s Leete helps England to ninth place at youth Euros

Grantham Table Tennis Academy’s Matt Leete helped England to ninth place in the team event at the European Youth Championships in Portugal.

Matt featured in two of the three matches in the qualifying stage as England – also represented by Luke Savill, Tom Jarvis and Josh Bennett – topped their group thanks to a 3-2 win over top seeds France.

But they had a tough draw against Sweden in the last 16 and were defeated 3-2, despite Matt beating Jonathan Thimon 3-1 (11-6, 11-8, 4-11, 11-9), leaving them to play for positions nine to 16.

And victories over Czech Republic, Poland and Slovakia ensured they finished in the highest position they could.

In the Junior Boys’ Singles, Matt was beaten 4-2 (11-9, 11-8, 8-11, 9-11, 11-7, 11-3) in the first round by Sweden’s Melker Nilsson and went into a consolation singles event.

He beat opponents from Switzerland and Finland to reach the last 16, where he lost 3-1 (11-8, 10-12, 11-6, 11-6) to Matija Jovitic of Serbia.

In the boys’ doubles, Matt and Tom Jarvis lost 3-0 (11-9, 11-9, 11-7) in the first round to Patrik Juhasz and Norbert Nagy of Hungary.

And in the mixed doubles, Matt and Simona Ettari of Italy were eliminated in the first round, going down 3-0 (11-8, 11-5, 12-10) to Christian Friedrich and Christine Oberfichtner of Austria.