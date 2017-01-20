TABLE TENNIS: Prospective champions of top division are running away with it in Grantham league

Cranmer A are still leading Division One of the Grantham and District Table Tennis League and it looks as though they could be runaway champions.

There is a battle going on for the runners-up spot with Newark Wanderers A, Chandlers A, Links Taxis and BTA all in contention. The Taxis, under the captaincy of Brian Coverley, keep in the race, whilst BTA are always in contention, helped by the Cox family of Danny, Jody and their father.

In the second division, league leaders BTL came unstuck in the match of the opening week of 2017, losing 4-6 to Ancaster C for whom Ken Mounser won three, which included beating top-of-the-averages player Dave Templeton. Clive Creasey won two and Ken Wingad one.

DVS Crowns won 9-1 against bottom team Arbons Sports B to bring them level with BTL at the top. These two will no doubt be neck and neck until the end of the season. But there are other teams capable pulling off shock results, so it should be interesting.