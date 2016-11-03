TABLE TENNIS: Three generations feature in same Grantham League match

Grantham Table Tennis League produced an unusual match last week when three generations of the same family played in the same match.

Ancaster C veteran Ken Wingad and his grandson David Strawson played against the Ancaster E team which included Ken’s son Mark Wingad. The C team won 8-2, with Ken and David winning five matches between them.

In Division One, BTA are top again but, with a match in hand, Cranmer A should soon be leaders again.

DVS Crowns are still undefeated and lead the Division Two table with BTL and Chandlers, both also unbeaten, sharing the second place. BTL’s Dave Templeton is still unbeaten so far this season.