TABLE TENNIS: Unbeaten Chandlers team are running away with Grantham League top division

Grantham Table Tennis League Division One leaders are Chandlers A, having played and won five matches.

With unbeaten Mathew Leete and also Ben Rigby in their ranks, they look difficult to beat.

Newark Wanderers A, Links Taxis and Cranmer A all can do it but they have a lot to do to catch up already.

In Division Two, Cranmer B are running away with it, undefeated so far with Colin Parker and Marti Carnelly both unbeaten, and they too will take some catching.

Another comeback player, Peter Williams, played his first match for years in the Newark Wanderers C Team. He won all his matches against Ancaster C, helping Newark to a 6-4 victory.