TAE KWON-DO: Grantham club bring home the silverware from Midlands Championships

Grantham Tae Kwon-Do Club returned from the Midlands Championships with three trophies.

Kaviru De Zoysa won bronze in the boys’ green belt sparring and his sister Ginuri reached the semi-final of the girl’ green belt sparring and lifted the second bronze trophy for the club.

Later in the day, David Hawkins won the third bronze in the men’s heavyweight yellow belt sparring.

The competition, last Sunday, was hosted by the Tae Kwon-Do Association of Great Britain at the Sports Village, in Kettering, and attracted more than 750 competitors from the Midlands area.

The next competition for the Grantham club will be the English Championships at Worcester in March.