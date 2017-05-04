TAE KWON-DO: Grantham club students will be in action at the Lincs County Championships at The Meres leisure centre

Grantham and Corby Glen Tae Kwon-Do Club students will be in action this weekend for the annual Lincolnshire County Tae Kwon-Do Championships.

An action-packed day is in store including a spectacular display of flying kicks, individual patterns, sparring, destruction and speed kicking.

The local clubs will be fielding students in categories for men, women and the boys’ and girls’ divisions. The team events will be later in the day and will include team patterns and tag team sparring.

The event will be hosted by Grantham and Corby Glen instructors Malcolm Scholes and Jill Pearce at The Meres leisure centre on Saturday in the main sports hall and spectator tickets will be available on the door.

For further details ring 01476 570616.