TAE KWON-DO: Grantham martial arts duo are both promoted

Grantham martial arts duo Malcolm Scholes and Jill Pearce have both achieved promotion in the art of Tae Kwon-Do.

Malcolm was awarded promotion to eighth degree black-belt at a recent presentation ceremony, while Jill was promoted to seventh degree black-belt by Tae Kwon-Do International president, grandmaster David Oliver, ninth degree black-belt.

Malcolm and Jill run Tae Kwon-Do self-defence classes at the King’s School in Grantham as well as keeping busy running clubs at Corby Glen, Sleaford, Lincoln and Melton Mowbray, and now plan to open two further clubs in Cranwell and Stamford.

Malcolm and Jill have more than 74 years’ experience of Tae Kwon-Do between them and, especially for Jill, this is a ground breaking promotion as she is only the second women in the UK to reach this level within the Tae Kwon-Do Association of Great Britain.

“It was really special for us to be awarded together,” said Jill. “And I’m really honoured that my achievements within Tae Kwon-Do have been recognised in this way. I want to promote Tae Kwon-Do as a sport for all, men, women and children from all walks of life.”

Malcolm added: “We’ve been teaching for so long now and have seen Tae Kwon-Do evolve into a great activity for people from all backgrounds.

“We would like to add that Tae Kwon-Do has a lot more to offer than what you probably saw in the Olympics. Jill and I follow a syllabus where the whole family can enjoy the class and train together.” Anyone who would like further details about Tae Kwon-Do or the local classes can find Jill and Malcolm at www.tkdclubs.com