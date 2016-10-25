TAE KWON-DO: Two more members of Corby Glen club attain black belt status

Two members of Corby Glen Tae Kwon-Do Club have attained promotion to first degree black belt.

For Frances Arnold and Philip Lee, the good news was a reward for their hard work and dedication to training over the past years. They both train at the Corby Glen club, held at Ron Dawson Memorial Hall, every Friday and attend extra classes in Sleaford and Melton Mowbray.

They travelled to the Tae Kwon-Do Association of Great Britain Academy in Bristol for the grading, which was conducted by grandmaster, ninth degree black belt, David Oliver, chairman of the association, supported by four other eighth degree black belt world masters of the art from the association council.

The examiners were looking for a very high physical standard of self-defence techniques, power, accuracy and control, before presenting them with many questions on their knowledge of the military martial art.

Frances has made it a real family affair, as she joins husband, Gavin, son Elliot and daughter Rose, who have all previously been promoted to black belt in the club at Corby Glen.

Philip will now be able to concentrate on supporting his daughters, Charlotte and India, in their aspirations of following their father to black belt in the near future.

Club instructor, seventh degree black belt, Jill Pearce said: “We have a lot of family groups who come along and train in Corby Glen and I hope this news will inspire everyone.

“We are currently training hard for the last competition of the year, the British Tae Kwon-Do Championships. We have several members taking part in different disciplines and many supporters will be travelling to the Derby Arena for the event in November.”