Taxis driving hard to usurp top two in Division One

Cranmer A and ChandlersA are still first and second in the Grantham Table Tennis League Division One.

Lincs Taxis are hot on their heels in third place, and if one of the top two slip up then Brian Coverly, Nigel Springthorpe and Marylin Bawden will try their best to replace them.

In Division Two, DVS Crowns are top, but BTL are breathing down their necks.

BTL’s Dave Templeton is still undefeated with 18 wins in a row.

At the bottom of this division, Ancaster F have lifted themselves off the bottom spot with a 4-6 defeat and a 5-5 draw in which Mark Wingad finally got his first win of the season after so many close defeats.