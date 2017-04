A good time was had by all at the Belvoir Vale Tennis Club (Hose) American Tournament on Saturday.

It proved to be an excellent start of season event and all enjoyed the round robin of tennis matches, glorious weather and afternoon tea.

The eventual winners were Reinette Boucher and Anita Bartys in the ladies’ competition and Nigel Daniels in the men’s.

BVTC now looks forward to the rest of the season with matches in the Leicestershire leagues starting soon.