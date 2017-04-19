TENNIS: Belvoir men enjoy best season for some time

The winter season has been the most successful for Belvoir Vale Tennis Club for some time.

Their men’s team ultimately won the Leicestershire Winter League, triumphing 14 points clear of Wigston in second place.

They got off to a flying start against County Hall, winning 8-2, going on to win four matches 9-1 and one 8-2. Their only loss of 7-3 was in a very hard fought match against Wigston.

Four of the BVTC players are in the top 10 of the averages with Alex Keay currently at number one, the others being Mark Blackburn, Alex Boucher and captain Nigel Daniels.

Other players who played for the team were Steve Wainwright, Jeff White and Andy Ballard.