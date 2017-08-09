TENNIS: Belvoir Vale ladies are crowned champions of county doubles league

Belvoir Vale Tennis Club ladies’ first team finished top out of eight teams to become champions in the Leicestershire County Doubles League (Group 6a) this season with 55 points.

They won 55-9 on rubbers and 45-9 in sets. Five of their players featured in the top 10 of the players league.

Linda White finished second, having won 15 of the 15 sets she played. Rosemary Parry was third (14 out of 15), Jo Goodberry fourth (14 out of 18), Grace White seventh (11 out of 12) and Anita Bartys eighth (11 out of 12).

Well done ladies.

