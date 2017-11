Have your say

Belvoir Vale Tennis Club ladies’ second team achieved a convincing win against Carisbrooke D recently.

Priscilla Godsmark and Rachel Lovegrove won all their games 6-3 6-3 7-5 6-2, whilst Rachel Holliday and and Helen Town’s results were 4-6 6-0 2-6 6-4, giving an overall match victory to BVTC of 6-2 in sets and 43-29 in games.

l To find out more about BVTC, visit their website or Facebook page.