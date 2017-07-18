TENNIS: Belvoir Vale men perform well in county doubles league

Belvoir Vale Tennis Club men’s team finished second out of 10 teams in the 2017 Leicestershire County Doubles League (6B) this season with 73 points.

They won 73-26 in rubbers and 57-24 in sets. Four of their players featured in the top 15 of the players’ league.

Mark Blackburn (pictured) finished third, having won 20 of the 24 sets he played, with his game score being 202 to 84.

Fifth was Nigel Davies, with Simon Gant eighth and Steve Wainwright 11th.

To find out more about BVTC, visit their website or Facebook page.