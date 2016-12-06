TENNIS: Double defeat for Grantham mini greens

Grantham Tennis Club B mini green team played against Boston and lost 3-0.

They also lost by the same score against Deeping. Players were David Blake and Phoebe Johnson.

Meanwhile, the ladies’ winter match at David Lloyd East Bridgford ended up in a 54-54 draw. Teams consisting of Elaine Pulfree and Rachel Pulfree Blythe, Lorraine Walton and Sue Taylor, and Elaine Maplethorpe and Christina Clough. They reported very enjoyable games with mixed results, so did well to end up with a draw.

Ladies’ first vets team played away at Boston on Sunday. The team consisted of Wendy Stewart and Jackie Wilson who lost 3-1, and Liz Frobisher and Wendy Bland who also lost 4-0.

Also playing on Sunday were Grantham men’s first team looking to get a first win in the Notts first division, consisting of Richard Cragg playing with Jon Cummins, Paul White and Jon Quinn, and Tom White with Joe Patton.

All did not go plan as Grantham trailed the Nottinghamshire Magdala first team by two games after the first round. This deficit was extended to six games after the second round. Saving their best for last, Grantham’s second pair of White and Quinn halved with their first pair, Patton and White Jnr got a great 8-4 win against the second couple and Cragg and Cummins bossed the third match, winning 12-0.

Grantham men’s sescond team travelled to Attenborough in Nottingham with a slightly weakened team. The pairs were Phil Lawton and Ben Cullen, Rob Start and Lewis Picker, and Ed Milner and Elliot Smith-Rasmussen. This was the first match of the season for the team and they got off to a great start by winning 67-41 overall.

Grantham sixth men’s team had their biggest win of the season against Caunton B on Sunday morning.

Rubber results were 8-1 and games 76 to 32 to Grantham, putting them at the top of the Division Nine League.

Playing were captain Simon Heath and Mark Gray, Matt Williams and Rod Booth, and Marcus Wilkinson and Chris Pye-Smith. It was a great match played in an excellent spirit and blinding sunshine.

n If you’re interested in playing tennis, Grantham Tennis Club is a thriving, friendly club, with a strong sense of community. The club is located on Gonerby Road in Grantham and has excellent facilities including four indoor courts, a gym, a café and bar, even an art gallery.

For more information about Grantham Tennis Club, contact info@granthamtennisclub.co.uk or call us on 01476 591391.