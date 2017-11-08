TENNIS: Grantham club boys win final game

Grantham Tennis Club’s 14&U boys team recently played their last match in the autumn league.

The team of Stefan Huddart, Alex Harris, Jamie Wallace and Olly Thomas finished on a winning note, beating Rustons 12-0.

The victory saw the team finish with two wins out of five in the Lincolnshire League.

l If you are interested in playing tennis, Grantham Tennis Club is a thriving, friendly club, with a strong sense of community. The club is located on Gonerby Road in Grantham and has excellent facilities including four indoor courts, a gym, a café and bar, Exhale treatment rooms, and even an art gallery. For more information about Grantham Tennis Club, contact info@granthamtennisclub.co.uk or call 01476 591391.