TENNIS: Grantham club keep busy on the courts

Grantham Tennis Club 2nd beat Grantham 3rd 47-61 with the team of Pam Aust, Jeanette Turland, Jo Jones, Rob Isaacs, Johnny Jago and Paul Kennedy last Saturday.

On Saturday, Grantham Men’s Seniors B team had another tough match against Eastgate 1st, losing 8-0. In windy conditions, the nearest the team of Mike Roys, Mark Farmer, Paul Kennedy and Chris Pye-Smith got to winning a set was a tie-break.

Meanwhile, the ladies’ winter teams beat Woodthorpe B 55-53 in some closely fought games in freezing conditions. The team was made up of Elaine Pulfree and Rachel Pulfree-Blythe, Elaine Maplethorpe and Sue Taylor, and Carole Binz and Christine Clough.

The 10U teams playing in Boston won two games out of three. Luke Cullen and Jamie Sadler beat Horncastle 1st 3-0. Players Aarnav Bajaj and Phoebe Johnson defeated Horncastle 2nd 3-0 and lost against Boston, 3-0.

There were two wins out of two for the Mixed first team against Magdala A on Sunday. The players were Megan Jones and Paul White (top scorers), Melanie Bloodworth playing with her nephew Tom White, and Sam Parker playing with Richard Cragg. Overall score was 69-39 to Grantham.

Sunday saw the visit of St James. Sadly they brought the horrible weather with them. Adam Tapson and Ben Cullen represented Grantham in a match which could have gone either way. Adam won his singles 6-1 6-4 and Ben won his 6-3 7-6 with a very close tie-break.

The doubles were even closer. Ben and Adam had a terrible start and lost the first set 6-1, but then got straight back on track and won the second 6-2 and won the 10-point tie-break. A great effort from both players.