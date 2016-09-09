TENNIS: Grantham club members battle out finals day

Grantham Tennis Club finals day turned into a quite classy tennis extravaganza at Arnoldfield.

In the Open Mixed Doubles, Richard Cragg and Samantha Parker triumphed 6-1 6-2 over Sarah Patton and Rob Start.

Richard and Sam started the stronger pairing, playing with wonderful freedom, moving around the court quite effortlessly, although that being said, the first set score somewhat flatters to deceive. Sarah and Rob rallied well, keeping it competitive throughout, but for the odd unforced error creeping in at the wrong time.

Richard also won the Men’s Singles, beating Jonathan Cummins 6-2 6-2.

In windy conditions, Richard and Jonathan were very much unfazed as they battled it out for the championship trophy. The first set went to Richard with relative ease as he was the one who dictated play from the baseline. The second set saw more rallies, showcasing an array of different and impressive shot-making on display.

Richard was the worthy winner in this somewhat one-sided and yet nevertheless exciting encounter between two good friends.

In the Mini Red eight and unders tournament, two groups of five played first to 10 points until the winner and runner-up of each group played out a semi-final followed by the final.

Viraj Manocha beat Ed Gilbert 10-7 in the final, while in the third and fourth place play-off John Sheardown won against Sam Finlan, 10-3.

The awards ceremony is scheduled to take place sometime in October at the Grantham Tennis Club. For more information, visit www.granthamtennisclub.co.uk

Results: Men’s 60 Doubles: Peter Johnston & Neil Robertson bt Peter Elphick & Paul Kennedy; 18U Boys’ Doubles: Joe Patton & Lewis Picker bt Michal Cragg & Adam Tapson; 18U Mixed Doubles: Adam Tapson & Martha Patton bt Ciaran Clifford & Hermione Clark; 18U Girls’ Singles: Eleanor Hooper bt Hermione Clark; 16U Girls’ Singles: Hermione Clark bt Eleanor Hooper; 14U Boys’ Doubles: Jake Gibbons & Nitesh Shyam bt Connor Finlan & Freddie Finlan; 12U Girls’ Singles: Isabella Chapman bt Martha Patton

10U Girls’ Singles: Lilia Dunn bt Polly Cullen; 9U Mixed Singles: Joshua Harris bt Hugo Dunn; Parent & Mini Child Orange: Joshua Harris & Marie Harris bt Viraj Manocha & Munish Manocha; Parent & Child: Sarah Patton & Martha Patton bt Rob Gibbons & Jake Gibbons; Mixed Doubles: Richard Cragg & Samantha Parker bt Robert Start & Sarah Patton; Women’s Doubles: Melanie Bloodworth & Samantha Parker bt Martha Patton & Sarah Patton; Men’s Doubles: Michael Cragg & Richard Cragg bt Jonathan Cummins & James Drennan; Women’s Singles: Samantha Parker bt Melanie Bloodworth; Men’s Singles: Richard Cragg bt Jonathan Cummins.