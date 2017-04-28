TENNIS: Grantham club’s Disability programme receives LTA award

Grantham Tennis Club’s Disability programme has been recognised by the Lawn Tennis Association.

The charity that runs the club has built on last year’s success at the Lincolnshire Sports Awards by winning the LTA Regional Disability Award. The club has also been shortlisted for the national prize.

Richard Edgley, head of Disability Tennis at Grantham said: “ I think we have got this prestigious award for our sincere belief that tennis truly is a sport for everyone.”

Weekly coaching groups take place for players with a learning disability as well as wheelchair tennis. Four wheelchair players are part of the coaching team.

The club has players ranging from the elite to absolute beginners. Richard said: “At one level we have national champions, world ranked players working towards the Tokyo Paralympics in 2020, and players going to the Special Olympics. Meanwhile, Beth and Holly have just joined the club after coming to a taster session with Sandon School. They are having great fun getting to grips with the basic elements of the game.”

l If you would like to have a go or wish to know more, just call Grantham Tennis Club on 01476 591391.