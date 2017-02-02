TENNIS: Grantham club’s Mini Orange teams triumph in Lincs League

Grantham Tennis Club A and B teams travelled to Boston for the Mini Orange Lincs League, with both teams winning all matches.

The A team comprised Imogen Clough and Bethany Aust and the B team were Joshua Mackinder and Marc Blake.

The ladies’ veterans played a strong Eastgate team at home on Saturday, although both teams lost 4-0.

Players were Liz Frobisher and Jo Jones, and Veronica Stephens and Liz Isles.

Meanwhile, the men’s seniors B team played their last match of the winter season on Saturday and recorded a win, which may be enough to avoid relegation to Division Two.

The team of Mike Roys, Mark Farmer, Jonathan Francis and Paul Kennedy beat Boston 2nd 6-2 in a very hard fought match, including two tie-breaks and two sets won 7-5. In fact, the match took literally twice as long as the ladies’ seniors on the adjacent courts.

Sunday saw the mixed thirds play Caunton 2nd and triumph with a score of 46-11. All the team played well for a good win. Players were Rob Isaac, Nigel Birch, Jeanette Thurland and Sue Cox.

The men’s winter team also played a good game with Boston 1st with a draw of 41 games, same amount of sets. Players were David Blanchard, Karel Meuwissen, Rob Isaac and Steve Wallace.

l If you’re interested in playing tennis, Grantham Tennis Club is a thriving, friendly club, with a strong sense of community. The club is located on Gonerby Road in Grantham and has excellent facilities including four indoor courts, a gym, a café and bar, and even an art gallery. For more information about Grantham Tennis Club, contact info@granthamtennisclub.co.uk or call us on 01476 591391.