TENNIS: Grantham club’s youngsters get competitive

Grantham Tennis Club 16 and under boys’ Aegon team kicked off their season by hosting Horncastle on Saturday.

After all four players had played singles and doubles, the match was tied at two rubbers all. Adam Abi Haidar and Aidan Oliver stepped up to win the shoot-out 10-3. The full team also included Matt Jagger and Finn Morton, the latter competing in his first tennis match for the club.

The 14 and under boys’ Aegon team preceded the season with a home fixture against Rustons on Sunday.

The team of Luke Griffin, Alex Harris, Will Edwards and Thomas Legard, fought hard but ultimately came out second best to the experienced team from Lincoln. The overall score was 10-2.

Grantham and Boston competed in the first round of the Aegon Mini Orange Under-9 league and as always had a very competitive match.

Three of the 10 matches went to three sets, with Grantham triumphing 7-2 overall.

The match was played with fantastic sportsmanship in the beautiful spring sunshine. The Grantham team were Joshua Mackender, Toby Cullen, Marc Blake and Ted Robson.

The 14 and under girls travelled to Boston to contest their first match of the season.

After the first round, the Grantham girls were 2-1 up and went on to win the match 4-2 with some strong hitting.