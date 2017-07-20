TENNIS: Grantham first team men find Lincoln side to be easy pickings

Grantham Tennis Club men’s first team travelled to Rustons for their latest Lincs Division One league match on Saturday.

The newly promoted Lincoln side represented the easiest challenge the team of Tom White, Paul White, Andy Isaac, Jon Cummins, Steve Wallace and Richard Cragg have faced this year.

With the loss of only one game all afternoon, Grantham’s Cragg and Isaac were the highest scoring pair.

Undefeated this year in Lincs Division One, Grantham face a stern challenge this weekend from league champions Burton Waters.

