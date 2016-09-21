TENNIS: Grantham juniors end summer season on a high

Grantham Tennis Club junior players finished the summer tennis season on a high.

Junior players aging from seven to 16 were competing against the best in the county at Boston in the Lincolnshire Slazenger County Junior Championships.

Angela Halton (right) with the girls' singles winner's trophy at Boston.

Angela Halton, who has had an amazing summer season, won the girls’ 14&U singles event.

During the summer, Angela also won West Bridgford’s Grade Three 14&U event and reached the last 16 in singles played on the hallowed grass courts at Wimbledon in the ‘Road to Wimbledon’ 14&U National finals.

She then teamed up with fellow Grantham player Rose Battey to win the 14&U girls’ doubles event.

Leon De Raco won the Boys 10&U event, having been narrowly beaten in the semi-final of the 10&U mixed.

Grantham Tennis Club Parent and Child competition players.

Joe Patton, who had overcome the fourth and second seeds to reach the final was beaten by a more consistent player, Matthew Gedney from Boston.

Grantham Tennis Club also held its annual Parent and Child (10&U) event. This was a great afternoon of tennis where all teams played each other. Alex and Mark Harris won all three of their matches against Polly and Ben Cullen, Aneeka and Munish Manocha and Harry and Martin Chambers.

l Anyone who would like to play tennis at the club should call 01476 591391 – no need to be members.