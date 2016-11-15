TENNIS: Grantham ladies’ A team triumph in season opener

Grantham Tennis Club ladies’ A team travelled to Lady Bay TC for the first match of the Notts Winter League season last Saturday.

The team of Jeanette Turland, Pam Aust, Jo Jones, Sue Cox, Liz Stokes and Yvonne Walker got off to a good start, winning all three matches of the first rubber, played in sunny but blustery conditions.

Following some long rallies, the Grantham team were able to consolidate their lead and won the match overall.

Both teams agreed that the afternoon had been enjoyable and had produced some good tennis.

The next fixture for this team is at Magdala TC on November 27.

Saturday saw Grantham men battle it out against Sutton Bonington 2nd, which proved a very close match.

Rob and Neil played great tennis to overcome strong opposition in the men’s doubles, winning 12-4. Sue and Jo battled it out to draw 6-6.

Grantham lost the momentum in the second round to suffer two defeats, 4-10 and 4-9, and were narrowly defeated by three games overall.

Meanwhile, the 16U Boys Grantham versus Boston was won by Grantham with the team of Adam Abi Haidar, Owen Shaw, Matt Jagger and Ben Robinson in wet and overcast conditions.

Grantham 9U played against Sleaford on Saturday and triumphed 5-0. The players were Bethy Aust and Imogen Clough.

Grantham fourth ladies’ doubles team faced Mansfield at home in the cold but glorious sunshine on Sunday.

Grantham put in a great effort and played really well across the board, which led to a 65-43 victory to the home team – a great start to their winter season.

The team consisted of Kathy Rusby, Kay King, Caroline Allen, Susan Lee, Belinda Thomas and Joni Veasey.