TENNIS: Grantham ladies begin campaign with victory

Grantham Tennis Club ladies’ first team started their winter campaign in the Nottingham League with a win against Magdala A team.

The match was played in very windy conditions which made for an interesting afternoon’s tennis, but Grantham took the match 66 games to 42. The team consisted of Sam Parker, Megan Jones, Melanie Bloodworth, Sophie Fletcher, Jo Jones and Libby Duncan.

l If you are interested in playing tennis, Grantham Tennis Club is a thriving, friendly club, with a strong sense of community. The club is located on Gonerby Road in Grantham and has excellent facilities including four indoor courts, a gym, a café and bar, Exhale treatment rooms, and even an art gallery. For more information about Grantham Tennis Club, contact info@granthamtennisclub.co.uk or call 01476 591391.