TENNIS: Grantham ladies’ first team still unbeaten

Grantham Tennis Club ladies’ first team remain unbeaten in this season’s Lincs Summer League after a convincing defeat over Woodhall Spa at the weekend.

The ladies won 10 rubbers to two with the new pairing of Jackie Wilson and Jo Jones playing especially well, coming in at third pair. Sam Parker, Megan Jones, Lianne Tapson and Melanie Bloodworth won all of their matches on the day too. The team travel away to Grimsby this weekend for their next match.

Grantham men’s third team recorded back-to-back wins. After beating Sleaford 12-0 last weekend, they defeated Boston 5th by the same margin on Saturday. The team comprised of Nigel Birch, John Bramley, Colin Walton, Aaron Jones, Mark Ottey and Johnny Ng.

Grantham’s mixed doubles first team played two matches in the Nottingham League over the weekend. The first match was played away at Magdala on Friday evening.

The team, comprising Megan Jones and Richard Surtees, Sam Parker and Richard Cragg, and Melanie Bloodworth and Jon Quinn, adapted to the courts quickly, racing into a six set lead after the first round. The next two rounds of matches were almost as comfortable, with the team winning overall 15-2.

After a day’s rest, their second match of the weekend was also away against Lady Bay in West Bridgford. The team consisted of most of Friday’s players, with Jon Cummins replacing Richard Surtees, with Lianne Tapson for Melanie Bloodworth. Another solid performance saw the team win the match 13 sets to five. These results saw the team move to the top of Division One for the time being, with one match to play.

Grantham men’s fifth team travelled to Collingham last Wednesday and, although they played well, were well beaten by a strong home squad. Only two of the available three sets were played, due to heavy rain preventing any further play. Games for Collingham 65, Grantham 13. The team consisted of Steve Fay, Robbie Curtis, Matthew Brookes, Barry Priestley, Jim Stevenson and Chris Matthews

l If you are interested in playing tennis, Grantham Tennis Club is a thriving, friendly club, with a strong sense of community. The club is located on Gonerby Road in Grantham and has excellent facilities including four indoor courts, a gym, a café and bar, and even an art gallery. For more information about Grantham Tennis Club, contact info@granthamtennisclub.co.uk or call 01476 591391.