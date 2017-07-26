TENNIS: Grantham ladies maintain 100 per cent league record

Grantham Tennis Club ladies’ summer first team played their third league match against Boston, who were likely to be the strongest opposition in this league.

Boston fielded a very strong, young team, some of whom are representing Lincolnshire at the summer County week week at Frinton, and so Grantham were expecting to have a very tough match on their hands.

The new league format means that the first two matches are shortened and the final round is where opposite numbered couples play each other and play a full game.

After round two, both teams were tied at three rubbers apiece and the match would be decided on the final round.

Some great tennis had been played all afternoon and the final round was no exception – the first two pairings halved their matches and Grantham’s third pair managed to win theirs – and so Grantham won by seven rubbers to five.

Great play by all concerned and the Grantham team comprised Sam Parker and Megan Jones, the newly-formed partnership of Lydia Walker and Angela Halton, and the third pair of Melanie Bloodworth and Sophie Fletcher.

Grantham have now won three out of three matches and look forward to the next one away at Woodhall Spa this weekend.

