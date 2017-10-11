TENNIS: Grantham ladies win Lincs Summer League

Grantham Tennis Club ladies’ first team hosted a strong team from Louth in their final match of the Lincolnshire Summer League season on Saturday.

Both Grantham and Louth had won all their matches over the summer. Whoever won would take the league title and so both teams started nervously.

After the first round, Grantham were ahead by only one set and by only two after the second round. In the new format, the final round is a head-to-head against your opposite pairing and it was all to play for as both teams could still win the match.

Megan Jones and Sam Parker had not lost a set all season and this was not about to change against Louth, so GTC’s first and third pairs only had to win one set to secure the match, which they did with the final match score 7-5 to Grantham.

It was a perfect end to a great season with Grantham ladies winning six out of a possible six matches.

The team against Louth was Lianne Tapson, Melanie Bloodworth, Sam Parker, Megan Jones, Sophie Fletcher and Jackie Wilson, but over the summer the team has also fielded Lydia Walker, Angela Halton, Sarah Patton, Jo Jones and Liz Stokes.

Top individual performances for the whole of the Lincs Summer League saw Megan Jones in top spot for the season with Sam Parker at number two and Lianne Tapson at three.

l If you are interested in playing tennis, Grantham Tennis Club is a thriving, friendly club, with a strong sense of community. The club is located on Gonerby Road in Grantham and has excellent facilities including four indoor courts, a gym, a café and bar, Exhale Treatment rooms, and even an art gallery. For more information about Grantham Tennis Club, contact info@granthamtennisclub.co.uk or call 01476 591391.