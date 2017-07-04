TENNIS: Grantham men maintain winning run

Grantham Tennis Club’s men’s first team carried on their positive start to the season, with victory over Grimsby on Sunday.

The consistent pairings of Richard Cragg and Andrew Isaac, Jon Cummins and Will Bourne, and James Drennan and Steve Wallace, made it three wins out of three.

In the Notts Summer League Mixed Doubles Division Eight, Grantham’s seventh team took on Mansfield C in very pleasant weather.

The teams were closely matched but in the end Mansfield overcame Grantham with a win by 11 sets to seven. Grantham’s team comprised Simon Heath with Sue Baxter, captain Chris Pye-Smith with Kathy Rusby, and Harry Larkin with Gaynor Milford.

Grantham’s fourth ladies’ team entertained Newark on Saturday.

It was a very friendly match and, despite all efforts, Newark won 14 sets to four. Grantham consted of Elaine and Rachel Pulfree, Karen Pye-Smith and Lorraine Walton, and Carole Binz and Christina Clough.

+ If you’re interested in playing tennis, Grantham Tennis Club is a thriving, friendly club, with a strong sense of community. The club is located on Gonerby Road in Grantham and has excellent facilities including four indoor courts, a gym, a café and bar, and even an art gallery. For more information about Grantham Tennis Club, contact info@granthamtennisclub.co.uk or call 01476 591391.