TENNIS: Grantham men remain undefeated in league

Grantham Tennis Club men’s first team travelled to Mapperley for their latest Notts Winter League Division One.

Not helped by slippery hard courts and wet balls, Grantham’s first pairing of Richard Cragg and Jonathan Cummins nonetheless dominated and played some excellent tennis, well supported by Joe Patton and Rob Start, who also played well, and Jon Quinn and Paul White.

A comfortable first round lead was extended in the second and finished with panache, a good team effort by all and in the end an easy win to leave Grantham undefeated so far in the league

Meanwhile, Grantham fourth mixed team lost heavily at Ravenshead on Sunday to end their unbeaten winter record. The team comprised David Todd and Lorraine Walton, Colin Walton and Carole Binz, and Chris Pye-Smith and Sue Taylor.

n If you’re interested in playing tennis, Grantham Tennis Club is a thriving, friendly club, with a strong sense of community. The club is located on Gonerby Road in Grantham and has excellent facilities including four indoor courts, a gym, a café and bar, even an art gallery. For more information about Grantham Tennis Club, contact info@granthamtennisclub.co.uk or call 01476 591391.