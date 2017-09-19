TENNIS: Grantham men’s first team finish third in league

Grantham Tennis Club men’s first team travelled to Louth on Sunday to play their last match in Lincolnshire Division One for the 2017 season.

The team (pictured) of Joe Patton, Richard Cragg, Adam Abi Haidar, Steve Wallace, Paul and Tom White competed well with mostly close sets, but eventually lost the match 6-3. This result leaves the team finishing third in the league.

Retiring men’s captain Paul White said it was pleasing to see a number of the younger players coming through and competing well, and this is set to improve the standard of the men’s squads in the coming years.

