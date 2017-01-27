TENNIS: Grantham men’s second string maintain perfect record

Grantham Tennis Club men’s second team played their second match of the season against Mansfield at home on a sunny morning Saturday.

The team consisted of Ed Milner, Mark Harris, Lewis Picker, Phil Lawton, Rob Start and Alistair Le Bas. Grantham’s team dominated the match 67 games to 41, putting them top of the league with two wins out of two.

Meanwhile, the mixed seconds played Burton Joyce. After a shaky start and after two rubbers, both teams were equal but the three pairs played solid tennis and Grantham won the match 60-48. Players were Pam Aust and David Blanchard, Rob Isaacs and Jo Jones, and Jeanette Turland and Johnny Jago.

Grantham first ladies’ team played their first Nottingham winter league match against David Lloyd, Aspley Lane.

Grantham fielded a strong team and after a hard fought match came away with a 65-43 win. The team consisted of Lianne Tapson with Melanie Bloodworth, Megan Jones with Sam Parker, and a new pairing of Sophie Fletcher and Sarah Lucas who did particularly well in their first match together.

The third team played Upper Saxondale, with Grantham winning 69-39. Players were Elaine Pulfree and Rachel Pulfree-Blythe, Tracy Hobson and Sue Taylor, and Lorraine Walton and Elaine Maplethorpe.

The men’s seniors B team took on Louth, and captain Mike Roys admitted they were soundly beaten, with a score of 8-0. Also playing were Mark Farmer, Jonathan Francis and Martin Garratt.

l If you’re interested in playing tennis, Grantham Tennis Club is a thriving, friendly club with a strong sense of community. The club is located on Gonerby Road in Grantham and has excellent facilities including four indoor courts, a gym, a café and bar, even an art gallery. For more information about Grantham Tennis Club, contact info@granthamtennisclub.co.uk or call us on 01476 591391.