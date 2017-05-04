TENNIS: Grantham mixed second string win season opener

Grantham Tennis Club’s mixed second team played against David Lloyd Burton Waters second team at home last Thursday in the Lincs Division One.

Grantham had a strong team of Ben Cullen and Megan Jones, Phil Lawton and Liz Stokes, and Rob Start and Jackie Wilson, and enjoyed a comfortable 64-35 win in the first match of the season – a great result.

Grantham’s fifth and sixth mixed teams played each other in their first summer league match on Sunday. It was a very enjoyable, hard fought match, lasting more than four hours.

The fifth team eventually emerged victorious, 14 sets to four The score could have been much closer had they not managed to win three tie-break sets. The winning team comprised Colin Walton and Sheena Gordine, Jarek Mechlinski and Sue Cox, and David Todd and Lorraine Walton.

Grantham sixth were John Petkovic and Rachel Pulfree-Blythe, David Hall and Elaine Pulfree, and Matthew Brookes and Christina Clough.

