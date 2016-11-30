TENNIS: Grantham pair romp to victory

Grantham Tennis Club’s Sue Cox and Megan Jones romped away to a stunning win 14-2 in the Sunday Indoor League ladies’ doubles.

Robert and David had a close win by one game in the men’s doubles, 8-7. Megan continued in her groove, partnered with Robert in the mixed doubles, winning 14-2. Sue and David also won 9-5.

Meanwhile, Grantham A Ladies travelled to Magdala for their second match of the season and suffered a close defeat, with only two games between the two teams. The team consisted of Pam Aust, Jeanette Turland, Sue Cox, Jo Jones, Wendy Bland and Laura Dixon.

Grantham fourth mixed team recorded their second win in two weeks, beating Caunton B 73 games to 35. The team was comprised Colin Walton and Sheena Gordine, Peter Elphick and Laura Dixon, and Neil Robertson and Lorraine Walton.

They will need to maintain this form if they are to be successful in their next match against Ravenshead who were league winners last winter.