TENNIS: Grantham quartet help Lincs ladies to promotion

Four ladies from Grantham Tennis Club were in the over-35s team that represented Lincolnshire in the recent Inter-County Championships.

Teams from all counties across Great Britain played over the weekend in a league format, with the winners gaining promotion and the bottom team being relegated.

Lincolnshire have been in Division 3A for a couple of years and have been very close to promotion before but without success.

This year they faced Gloucestershire, Essex and Berkshire, and on the first day they defeated Gloucestershire 3-0.

Berkshire were the next match and on paper this was to be the toughest match of the weekend, so the team were spirited but not expectant. The first match was lost and then an exciting doubles match followed which they 12-10 in the tie-break decider, meaning that Grantham’s top player had to go head to head with theirs for the match.

But new girl Sally Pearson did not disappoint and she confidently won the match to take Lincolnshire into the final day decider.

The match against Essex was played in the afternoon which meant that all three matches were being played simultaneously, rather than one after the other, so it made it tricky for the rest of Team Lincolnshire to give their usual support.

It was all a very tense affair but after three tight matches, Lincolnshire won the day two matches to one, securing their promotion to Division 2 next year.

The team consisted of Sally Pearson, Lianne Tapson, Jane Hunter, Sam Parker and Melanie Bloodworth.

l Grantham’s second mixed team played Saxilby recently and won 6-3 on rubbers, 72-45 in games. The team were Lianne Tapson and Jon Quinn, Sam Parker and Mark Harris, and Liz Stokes and Rob Start. It was a good win for Grantham considering how tight last year’s match was.

l GTC’s fifth men’s team travelled to Washingborough for the final fixture of their summer season last Monday.

Washingborough were a difficult opposition to beat and the conditions suited the home team as they won 90 games against GTC’s 45.

On a very positive note, there were several victories for the GTC side during the course of the evening. Grantham’s team were Matthew Brookes, Robbie Curtis, Stephen Fay, Jarek Mechlinski, Jim Stephenson and Richard Stahel.

