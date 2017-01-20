TENNIS: Grantham’s Abbie is a multi-British champion

A member of Grantham Tennis Club, coached by Richard Edgley and Paul Singleton, is celebrating after winning three titles at the British National Wheelchair Tennis Tournament in Gloucester.

Abbie Breakwell has only been playing tennis for little over a year, but is already making a name for herself and is excelling in the sport.

Abbie had to dig deep in the British Wheelchair Tennis Girls’ U18 singles semi-final as she was a set and twp games down, before she pulled it back to win in the tie-break, 10-4.

This then set up a repeat of the National School Games 2016 final with Abbie against her doubles partner, Lancashire’s Megan Bradley. Abbie went on to win 4-0 4-2, becoming the British Wheelchair Tennis Girls’ U18 champion.

This ended a fantastic year of singles wins as Abbie remained undefeated for the whole year.

Abbie said: “Wheelchair tennis is a hard sport. My matches were tough and I felt really nervous, it took me a while to settle. But I am so relieved and happy to have won.”

Abbie then played the British Wheelchair Tennis Girls’ U18 doubles with Megan Bradley and after a tough few rounds they went on to become champions, so remain undefeated as a partnership in the junior doubles for the year.

Both girls were amazed and thrilled to win, especially as Abbie had recently recovered from an injury.

Abbie’s parents said: “We are so very proud of Abbie and what she has achieved. Playing wheelchair tennis has given Abbie a real confidence boost this last year and she has also made some wonderful friendships.”

Abbie did not have time to celebrate as she was invited to play in the U18 Green Ball Boys’ doubles tournament as they were short of players.

This meant Abbie partnering with a player she had never played with before but, as Abbie loves playing wheelchair tennis so much, she agreed.

This tournament was playing against U18 Boys, many who had already represented their countries, so Abbie and her partner Ruby were not expected to feature. However, after surprisingly making it through the rounds, they had a thrilling final and won in a very tight tie-break 4-0, 2-4, (11-9), to become champions.

Abbie said: “Wheelchair tennis is such an amazing sport and all wins are special, but this last one is a little bit more special as we were not expected to win against the boys, and it finishes my year off brilliantly.”

Abbie thanked her parents, all her coaches and the Tennis Foundation for their support, without whom none of her success would have been possible.

If you would like to have a go at Wheelchair Tennis, contact Grantham Tennis Club on 01476-591391. The club have adults and juniors enjoying this great sport.