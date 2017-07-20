TENNIS: Grantham schoolgirl Christie qualifies for Road to Wimbledon national finals

KGGS student Christie Halton followed in her sister’s footsteps to qualify for the national finals of the Under-14 Road to Wimbledon competition.

The event coincided with the ladies’ Wimbledon final and featured the winners of girls who competed in tournaments open to more than 800 tennis clubs, parks and schools in the country.

The competition is the largest British junior tennis tournament and enables all under-14 players the opportunity to progress through and compete on the hallowed turf at London’s SW19.

Christie from Grantham, and William Cheer from Boston, were the eventual winners of the Lincolnshire regional final for the girls and boys respectively. They will now go forward to the national finals at Wimbledon in August.

Christie will follow in her sister Angela’s footsteps who competed in the same tournament last year, reaching the quarter-finals.

Christie and William, who already represent the county at tennis, will also have the opportunity to meet with Tim Henman, the former British tennis number one, attend a players party, be given a guided tour of the grounds and museum, and receive complimentary Wimbledon gifts as a memento of the occasion.

The competition is sponsored by HSBC in conjunction with British Tennis.