TENNIS: Grantham senior men play second match of the season

Grantham Tennis Club men’s seniors B team played their second match of the winter season against Grimsby on Saturday.

Unfortunately, the visitors were too strong for the Grantham team of Mike Roys, Mark Farmer, Paul Kennedy and Eddy Milner who lost 8-0.

The mixed first team, on the back of winning promotion to Division One in the summer Nottingham League, started their winter campaign in the Nottingham League with victory over West Bridgford A.

GTC comprised Richard Cragg and Sam Parker who won all three matches comfortably, Megan Jones and James Drennan who won two out of three, and Melanie Bloodworth who played with her nephew Tom White and won all three matches.

GTC ladies played an Autumn Winter league match against Horncastle.

The team comprised Isabella Chapman, who is only 14 years old and Liz Stokes. After a great start, Issy won the first set 6-0 but was eventually beaten by her older opposition 6-1 10-7 in the final set match tie-break. Liz lost 6-3 6-3 to a steadier player and Horncastle, who were a mother and daughter team who play together frequently, beat Grantham’s pair who have never played together before 6-4 6-2.

GTC under-12s played St James and won all their games. The team comprised Jamie Wallace, Josh Eyles, Aaron Fleckney and Thomas Legend.

l If you’re interested in playing tennis, Grantham Tennis Club is a thriving, friendly club with a strong sense of community. The club is located on Gonerby Road in Grantham and has excellent facilities including four indoor courts, a gym, a café and bar, even an art gallery. For more information about Grantham Tennis Club, contact info@granthamtennisclub.co.uk or call 01476 591391.