TENNIS: Grantham senior seconds win again

Grantham Tennis Club men’s senior second team recorded their second win in the winter season in unseasonably glorious weather.

The team triumphed with a narrow 5-3 victory over Boston 3rd. The team comprised Mike Roys, Jonathan Francis, Jarek Mechliński and Paul Kennedy.

Grantham’s mixed indoor third team had a close match against East Bridgford 2nd on Sunday. The team of Nigel Birch, Robert Isaac, Sue Cox and Lis Isles finally prevailed to secure a win for Grantham.

