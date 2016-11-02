TENNIS: Grantham teams face each other in season opener

Grantham Tennis Club’s first match of the season was on Saturday.

It was a tough one because it was Grantham’s second team taking on the thirds.

Grantham A team was captained by Rob Start and the rest of the team comprised Cerys Jones, Ben Cullen, Liz Stokes, Adam Tapson and Jackie Wilson. Grantham B players were Pam Aust, Paul Kennedy, Rob Isaac, Jo Jones, Johnny Jago and Jeanette Turland. Grantham A won the match 61 games to 47 to avoid an upset so early on.

A Grantham team of Aidan Oliver, Noah Briggs and Michael Coates travelled to Horncastle at the weekend to play a 16&U autumn match. The boys lost but gained good match experience during the process.

On Sunday, Mike Roys and Mark Farmer travelled all the way to Grimsby. They faced St James’s first team. Following nearly a two hour drive, Grantham were sadly disappointing and, after two singles and one doubles, lost the match 3-0.

In the Men’s Winter League, Grantham played away against Burton Joyce, winning 63 games to 45. Simon Heath and Mark Gray enjoyed a great match, played in good spirits, with a 10-2 win, 9-3 win, 6-6 draw. It was the opposition’s team captain Graham Knott’s birthday so the score may have spoilt his celebrations.

Meanwhile, Tim Sutton and Rod Booth played a good game with a score of 10-2 win, 9-3 win, 6-6 draw in their respective matches. Chris Pye Smith and Chris Matthews made up the third team, scoring a 3-9 loss, 6-6 draw, 5-7 loss.

