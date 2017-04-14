TENNIS: Grantham teams win Aegon openers

Grantham Tennis Club’s first Aegon match of the season on Sunday away at Boston.

It was a great day to start as the sun was shining bright, and the men’s team comprised Paul White, Tom White, Rob Start and Adam Tapson.

The team got off to a good start, winning both doubles rubbers. The singles then started and Grantham won three out of four rubbers to give an overall result of 5-1 to Grantham.

Women’s Aegon county team played Louth in their first match of the season. Sarah Patton, Sophie Fletcher and Megan Jones won singles, whilst Liz Stokes played well but lost against tough opposition. Mel Bloodworth stepped in to play a great game of doubles. Strong wins for both home pairs meant Grantham celebrated a convincing overall victory of 10-3.

Star of the match was Sarah Patton who did not concede a game in either her singles or doubles.

Sunday also saw Grantham Ladies Aegon National team host Lady Bay for their second match of the Aegon season. Having lost their first match of the season to Bridgnorth Tennis Club, the ladies were keen to record a win.

The team got off to a great start with Lydia Walker, Laura Cooper and Sam Parker all recording wins in their singles matches. Lydia played extremely well to win comfortably in two sets, with Laura and Sam digging deep to both win in three sets.

These three wins put the team in a great position to win the match overall, only needing one victory in the round of doubles to take the match overall. Maia Dunn and Laura Cooper had a tricky match against strong opponents and unfortunately lost in two sets, whilst Lydia Walker and Sam Parker held strong and gave the team victory.