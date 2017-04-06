TENNIS: Ladies’ teams shine for Grantham club

The sun shone on Grantham Tennis Club ladies’ A team last Tuesday for their final match of the winter season against Retford TC which resulted in a win.

The team of Pam Aust, Jeanette Turland, Liz Stokes, Ros Elphick, Laura Dixon and Kathy Rusby are pictured with some of the Retford team after their match.

Over the season, 13 players have played for the Grantham team with Yvonne Walker, Jo Jones and Sue Cox putting in several appearances, which has seen them end the season at the top of their division in the Nottinghamshire League.

On Saturday, the ladies’ winter B team played against Nottingham’s The Park and triumphed 64-44.

Very enjoyable games in a lovely setting were played out by Elaine Pulfree and Rachel Pulfree-Blythe, Lorraine Walton and Tracy Hobson, and Sue Taylor and Elaine Maplethorpe.

Grantham ladies’ veteran team started their season on Sunday with a home fixture against Eastgate 2nd.

The weather was warm and sunny and the home team won the match comfortably.

The team consisted of Liz Frobisher and Wendy Stewart, amd Sue Edmonds and Lis Isles, with both pairs winning 4-0.