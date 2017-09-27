TENNIS: Mixed Grantham team on course for league title

Grantham Tennis Club’s fifth mixed team maintained their 100 per cent record this summer with a convincing win over Farnsfield B, 18 sets to nil.

The team comprised Jarek Mechlinski and Sue Cox, Martin Garratt and Sheena Gordine, and Paul Kennedy and Lorraine Walton.

The team’s final match is on Sunday away at Newark where, if they win, they will become league champions.

