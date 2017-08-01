TENNIS: Undefeated Grantham men top the table

Grantham Tennis Club men’s third team remain undefeated after three matches and have moved to the top of Division Three.

A strong side beat Sleaford 12-0 at Grantham at the weekend. The GTC team comprised of Nigel Birch, John Bramley, Aaron Jones, David Blanchard, Martin Garrett and Colin Walton

