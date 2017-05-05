WATER POLO: Grantham club well perform admirably at national level

A group of Grantham Water Polo Club players travelled to Manchester Aquatics Centre last Saturday to compete in the National Age Group Plate Competition for boys aged under 17.

Whilst the team has some success locally, expectations at national level were conservative, hence they were not surprised to finish in the bottom half of the table in the overall pool stage, which led to them contesting the plate competition rather than the cup.

The first game was against Manchester B and with two great goals from Will Shennan and a third from Jermaine Cann-Livingstone, Grantham managed to obtain a 3-2 victory. Manchester B, were prevented by scoring more by some great defensive work, particularly from Aaron Trevor in the second half and some outstanding saves by Will Herring throughout.

The second game was against a much tougher opponent in the form of Cheltenham and whilst the 9-4 loss sounds like a whitewash, Grantham played really well and the scoreline did not really do them justice.

Highlights included a great goal by David Evans after a goalmouth skirmish, and two perfectly executed back shot goals by Kieran Morris. Cann-Livingstone scored Grantham’s other goal.

The third game was against the powerful Watford. Grantham dug in and their first goal was a great long range shot from Matt Smith. There was a goal apiece for Morris and Trevor as, despite the boys’ best efforts, Watford ran out 9-3 winners.

With one win and two defeats, Grantham finished up in the play-off for fifth and sixth places against City of Leeds. Again in previous encounters with City of Leeds at other competitions the play has been all against Grantham.

The team performed the basics well and were drawing 2-2 at half time with goals from Shennan and Smith.

Goalie Herring time after time frustrated the opposition with a series of outstanding saves.

Sadly in the second half the team started to tire and conceded what proved to be the winner.

Overall, a really strong, committed performance by the Grantham team who, on the day, did their best against much older and larger competition.

The team comprised Will Herring, Kieran Morris, David Evans, Aaron Trevor, Noah Cadby, Matthew Smith, William Shennan, Jermaine Cann-Livingstone, Owen Shaw and Henry Price.

Special thanks went to Simon Walker for coaching the team and to Peter Trevor who was team manager for the day.

l Water polo is true team sport and at Grantham Water Polo Club they have girls, boys, ladies and men of all ages and abilities. So, if you fancy playing water polo, then get in touch via their Facebook page.