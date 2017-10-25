WATER POLO: Grantham players perform well for elite club

Congratulations go to Grantham Water Polo Club players Jermaine Cann-Livingstone, Oliver Coyle, and Hugh Quanborough on being selected to represent the newly-formed elite water polo club – Nova Centurion, based in Nottingham – at the Boys’ 2003 National Age Group Tournament at Manchester Aquatics Centre last Saturday.

The boys formed part of a squad of 10. With wins of 26-0, 16-0 and 10-8, a 7-7 draw and a very close 8-7 loss, Nova Centurion boys secured fifth place in this national competition – an extremely creditable position for their first outing as a team.

Also congratulationsgo to Sam Murray for being selected, although he was unable to attend the competition.

Grantham Water Polo Club players Tazmin Brown and Beau Cann-Livingstone represented the Nova Centurion Club as part of a squad of 10 in the Girls’ 2003 National Age Group Tournament, again in Manchester, last Sunday.

Wins of 12-3 and 9-1, a very close 5-4 loss and a 9-2 defeat saw the girls secure a great seventh position.