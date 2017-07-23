WHAT’S ON: Belvoir ride will feature two routes

Have your say

Belvoir Castle Pleasure Ride takes place on Sunday, August 6.

This is a fun family social ride run by Leicestershire and Rutland Endurance GB Group, and is open to all.

The route sets off from Lakeside within the grounds of Belvoir Castle, passing through the newly-planted Capability Brown landscape within the estate.

There will be minimal roadwork and stewards at road crossings.

There are two routes to choose from, which will include a refreshment stop for you and your horse en route – 12 miles or six miles.

There are preferred start time slots to choose from on the entry form.

Entry numbers are limited and no entries on the day.

Junior riders under 18 years can ride the event with a signed parental consent form. Ages 13-plus can ride unaccompanied but must have a responsible adult at the event.

Event information, entry fees and entry form can be found at www.belvoircastle-endurance.com