WHAT’S ON: Your chance to try out sailing

The countdown to Push The Boat Out 2017 is on as there is less than one month to go until you and your family can try sailing and windsurfing for free and low cost across Lincolnshire.

Between Saturday, May 13, and Sunday, May 21, seven sailing clubs and centres across the county are opening their doors to host Push The Boat Out ‘have-a-go’ events to give anyone who might never have thought they could give sailing a try the chance to get out on the water.

Every event is different but there is something for everyone. As well as sailing and windsurfing, you might also get the chance to go for a ride in a powerboat. With sailing being one of the most inclusive sports around, people across the spectrum of disabilities will be able get afloat at some of the events too.

Those hosting events in Lincolnshire are Covenham, Hykeham, Witham, Welland YC and Girton sailing clubs, plus Tallington Watersports and the Lincolnshire and District Sailing Association (LDSA). They are amongst 370 events taking place nationwide over the nine Push The Boat Out days, with more than 90,000 people nationally having been introduced to sailing through Push The Boat Out since its launch in 2013.

Alistair Dickson, RYA Director of Sport Development, said: “Sailing is such an accessible sport and many people aren’t aware of the opportunities available close to them or how affordable the sport can be. Push the Boat Out is all about making that connection and we are delighted to have these Lincolnshire venues taking part this year.”

Don’t worry about kit, packing a lunch or anything else for Push The Boat Out; every event will provide all the equipment you need with refreshments available. So grab a towel and some old trainers you don’t mind getting wet and sail into summer with Push The Boat Out.

For full details of exactly what is on and when at each participating sailing club and centre, visit www.rya.org.uk/PTBO – to search for an event where disabled people can get on the water tick the ‘Sailability’ activities box.